Over 10,500 Bwari residents gain access to clean water, sanitation — WaterAid

By Emmanuel Elebeke

More than 10,523 residents in the Sabongari 3, Kogo 1, Igu, and Barangoni communities of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have benefited from sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services, significantly improving their quality of life.

This milestone marks the completion of a 17-month intervention by WaterAid Nigeria, with funding support from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The initiative forms the second phase of the “Strengthening Water and Sanitation Delivery in Abuja” project, implemented in Bwari Area Council.

Key project achievements include: Provision of safe, clean water for 10,523 people through new motorised solar-powered water schemes in Sabongari 3 and Kogo 1, and upgraded motorised boreholes in Igu and Barangoni.

1,100 schoolchildren and teachers at LEA Primary School, Barangoni, now have access to gender-sensitive sanitation facilities.

3,638 people reached through hygiene education and motivation campaigns.

WASH management committees established in all four communities, with 60 members trained in operations and financial management.

54 hygiene promoters trained and empowered to drive ongoing behavioural change.

Water quality tests confirmed all sources are free from faecal coliform and meet the Nigeria Standard for Drinking Water Quality (NSDWQ).

The project placed strong emphasis on community ownership to ensure sustainability. Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with community representatives and Area Council partners to define responsibilities for the operation and maintenance of the facilities.

Additionally, Environmental Health Clubs were established in schools to sustain hygiene practices among pupils.

Speaking at the commissioning and handover ceremony, Evelyn Mere, Country Director, WaterAid Nigeria, said:

“As we commission and hand over these facilities today, I urge all partners to uphold their commitment to maintaining and safeguarding them, ensuring that every drop of effort and every resource invested continues to change lives for generations to come.”

WaterAid Nigeria expressed gratitude to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for its invaluable support and partnership, and commended the leadership of Bwari Area Council, FCT RUWASSA, and the Area Council WASH Department for their collaboration.

The organisation also called for continued government support and local commitment to replicate this impactful model across other underserved communities in Nigeria.