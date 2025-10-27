Otunba Babatunde Alatise seeks to redefine traditional leadership in Ijebuland

*…Awujale hopeful promises innovation, investment, and inclusive growth for Ijebu people

Respected engineer, entrepreneur, and community leader, Otunba (Engr.) Babatunde Alatise, has declared his intention to contest for the revered Awujale of Ijebuland throne, promising a forward-looking reign built on innovation, investment, and inclusiveness.

Speaking during his visit to the Bubiade royal family house, Alatise said his ambition is to blend the heritage of Ijebuland with the demands of modern leadership.

“My interest is not only for peace and progress alone,” he said. “I would bring several business opportunities to the people of Ijebu land.”

Alatise, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Administrators (FCIA) and a member of professional bodies including COREN and the Nigerian Society of Engineers, has made his mark in Nigeria’s mining, property, and agricultural sectors. He currently serves as Managing Director of Tuntise Investments Limited, Yemlat Farms and Tuntise Properties.

He said his vision is to create a more structured and development-oriented Ijebuland, where traditional institutions drive real progress. “If I am selected as the next Awujale of Ijebu land, I would make sure that mining companies sign Community Development Agreements that will further develop Ijebuland,” he said.

A man of faith and community service, Alatise holds the traditional title of Otunba Otutubiosun of Ososa and is also the Alagbala Adinni of Ijebuland.

Speaking to newsmen on Alatise’s declaration, Chief Rasheed Adenuga, a community elder, described him as “a technocrat with deep roots and a progressive mindset.” He added, “Alatise represents the new face of traditional leadership: educated, experienced, and committed to using modern tools to uplift his people.”

Abdul Barry Bojela, the Oloriebi of the Bojela family, also expressed confidence in the choice. “From our deliberations, I’m pleased with the person we’re presenting,” he said.

As consultations continue among royal families and elders, Alatise’s entry adds a blend of youth, vision and professionalism to the race for the Awujale stool.