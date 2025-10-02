OSYN appoints Abdulkareem SA on Health, Safety

By Esther Onyegbula

The Ondo State Youth Network (OSYN) has appointed an optometrist, Dr. Tesleemah Abdulkareem, as Special Adviser on Health and Safety Matters to the organisation’s Coordinator, Comrade Dabo Daniel.

Her appointment, which took effect on September 23, 2025, was announced shortly after the inauguration of the new executives of OSYN, held on September 18 at the Banquet Hall, Dejavu Hotel and Suites, Alagbaka, Akure.

A native of Owo Local Government Area, Dr. Dr Tesleemah has been widely recognised for her contributions to healthcare advocacy both within Nigeria and across Africa. She is a board member of Wiki Project Medicine and the founder of Wiki Health Africa, a platform dedicated to improving access to reliable health information.

Before her new role, she served as the first female president of the National Association of Ondo State Students, University of Ilorin Chapter, from 2022 to 2024. She was also Welfare Director of The Owo Youth General Assembly (TOYGA) in 2023.

According to OSYN, her appointment is expected to strengthen the organisation’s drive for youth involvement in governance while expanding efforts towards promoting better healthcare and safety awareness across Ondo State.

The Ondo State Youth Network is a youth-driven body advocating active participation of young people in leadership and governance, with particular emphasis on community development and social impact initiatives.