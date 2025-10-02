Osun monarchs issue 21-day ultimatum to Oluwo over assassination claim against Ooni

Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, Oluwo of Iwoland

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some traditional rulers in Ife-North Local Government Area of Osun State have given the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi a 21-day ultimatum to substantiate his claim that the Ooni of Ife, Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi plots to assassinate him.

Oluwo had in a viral video on social media claimed that Ooni package his ex wife (Queen Channel) to assassinate him and the fight between him and the revered Ooni would not end.

However, the traditional rulers under the aegis of “Origbo meje Obas'” described the Oluwo’s regular behaviour is unbecoming of a monarch talk less of an Oluwo.

Speaking on behalf of the monarchs, the Salu of Edunabon, Oba Adesoji Kehinde at his palace in Edunabon on Thursday, accused the Oluwo of misbehavior, insult, and gross disrespect to the sacred throne of Oduduwa.

They insisted that the recent outbursts of the Oluwo were aimed at ridiculing the institution of traditional leadership in Yorubaland, warning that such behavior would no longer be tolerated.

“There is no gainsaying about the supremacy of the throne of the Ooni of Ife as the Head of all Obas in Yorubaland. Records are in the archive for verifications regarding the outbursts of Oluwo of Iwoland against the Ooni of Ife.

“Therefore it is surprising that Oluwo is the only Oba in Yoruba land that is changing his title in every six months from Emir of Iwo to Alaafin of Iwo to gain undue media recognition and the actions of Oluwo is bringing disrepute and ridicule to the thrones of all Obas in Yorubaland.

“We hereby give the Oluwo 21 days to substantiate his claims against the Ooni, failure to do so will leave us with no choice but to take legal action against him at the expiration of this ultimatum,” he added.