Osun Amotekun Commander escapes assassination

Mr Adekunle Omoyele, the Commander, Osun Amotekun Corps, has escaped an assassination attempt after an ambush by gunmen in Osogbo on Monday.

This is contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the corps, Mr Abass Yusuf, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Yusuf said the ambush occurred on Monday at about 10:05p.m, on Ikirun road, opposite Charity Hotel, Osogbo.

He explained that the commander was driving home alone after official work when some gunmen opened fire on him, leaving his vehicle riddled with bullets.

“It is deeply troubling that Amotekun commander could be targeted in such a coordinated and vicious manner.

“Apart from the attack same yesterday, 15 unidentified armed men masked, reportedly stormed Omoyele’s private residence and witnesses claimed the attackers arrived in a Hilux van and a Toyota Highlander SUV,” Yusuf disclosed.

According to him, the attack on the top-ranking security official raises questions about rising insecurity among those who are tasked with the responsibility of protecting the people of the state.

“The corps urged citizens to remain calm and also report any suspicious activities to local security agencies for prompt responses and actions.

“The attack is not just an attack on one man but on the symbol of localised security structure,” Yusuf said.

He further stated that the commander sustained gunshot injuries and currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility under protective watch.

Yusuf, however, said the case has been reported to the Ota-Efun Police Division and investigations are ongoing.

