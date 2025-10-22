Osun 2026: Oluwo laments marginalisation, rallies support for Ogunbiyi

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has lamented over the political marginalisation of Iwoland and rallies support for the aspiration of Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi to pick the All Progressives Congress, APC’s, ticket ahead of next year’s election in the State.

Speaking at the endorsement of Akin Ogunbiyi as Iwoland governorship aspirant at the Oluwo’s palace in Iwo on Tuesday, the monarch, charged traditional rulers in Iwo Federal Constituency to stand behind one of their own to enhance development of the area.

While praying for Ogunbiyi’s emergence as APC candidate later this year, he stressed the need to liberalise Iwoland from political oppression since the creation of the State.

“I am joining other 37 monarchs of this federal constituency to back the aspiration of our own, Akin Ogunbiyi. He has demonstrated capacity, that is why we decided to present just one person from this constituency for the guber seat.

“We pray that his ambition will come into fruition, good things will happen in Iwo land, he will emerge victorious like Aregbesola, Oyetola and Adeleke as the governor in 2026. We are all going to help him woo other monarchs from other places to support him.”

Earlier, Ogunbiyi disclosed that it is only Iwo that has not produced a Governor, Deputy Governor, Minister or Ambassador since the inception of democracy in the State, saying the federal constituency has only one aspirant unlike others

His words, “it is only in our Federal constituency that we present only one aspirant. Other places have three to four aspirant but here, we speak with one voice”.

“I have come here for the prayer of my fathers. Oluwo has the voice, relevance and influence to get anything he so wish. Anything he laid his hands upon always prosper. I want his blessings alongside other kings. I also want them to help me work towards it”.

“Iwo is number three in population, I put my agenda in your hands for us to record success. I want to contest for guber seat, it is the turn of Iwo, you can all help me to consult for us to push Iwo agenda forward. If we miss this opportunity, it may take us 24 years before this opportunity come to us in Iwo, which will be detrimental.”