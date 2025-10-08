Osanebi’s birthday celebration turns into a carnival for orphanages

In a heartwarming show of compassion and generosity, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, renowned philanthropist and community leader, marked his birthday by bringing joy and hope to orphanages across Delta State.

The celebration, tagged “07-10-25 Special Orphans Edition,” featured the distribution of essential food items, writing materials, and cash gifts to five orphanages — Anthonia Orphanage Home, Obiaruku; Alpha and Omega Orphanage Home, Obiaruku; GBI Orphanage Home, Ebedei; Peace Loving Orphanage Home, Kwale; and Beth Vivian Orphanage Home, Kwale.

What was initially planned as a modest birthday event quickly transformed into a vibrant carnival, as well-wishers, friends, and supporters thronged the celebration in solidarity with Osanebi’s spirit of giving.

A Heart of Giving

Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi’s enduring commitment to humanitarian causes continues to serve as a beacon of hope for the less privileged. His tireless efforts to uplift others have inspired many individuals and organizations to emulate his example of selfless service.

The gesture once again underscores Osanebi’s dedication to community development and philanthropy, reinforcing his reputation as one of the most generous figures from Ndokwa Nation.

In a related development, youths from Beneku community gathered to celebrate Osanebi’s life and legacy, turning the “Code 07-10-25” celebration into a regional festival of gratitude and admiration.

According to the event organizers, the celebration was not merely about marking a birthday but also about recognizing the profound impact one person can have on countless lives.

As messages of goodwill continue to pour in from across the world, the celebration of Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi’s natal anniversary stands as a testament to a life devoted to kindness, compassion, and service — a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.