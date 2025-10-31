Orumba North and South donate N225m to Soludo’s campaign

Governor Charles Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

As part of his electoral campaign for the November 8 Gubernatorial elections, Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s campaign train made a stop in Ajalli and Umunze in Orumba North and South local government areas respectively to engage with local communities and outline his administration’s achievements and future plans.

While Orumba North donated N75m, Orumba South donated N150m to the Governor’s campaign effort.

During the visit, Governor Soludo addressed a large gathering of over 10,000 enthusiastic supporters, highlighting key issues such as infrastructure development, healthcare, and education.

The governor reiterated his confidence in the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and emphasized the importance of careful voting, reminding constituents, “Be careful when you vote to avoid invalid vote.”

Governor Soludo described the campaign as “a divine project and a mass movement,” noting that such grassroots involvement from communities contributing funds and mobilizing for a candidate, has never been seen in Anambra before.

“This visit is a homecoming for me,” Soludo said, expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming support he received at the gubernatorial election, four years ago. He urged the people to replicate that backing in the upcoming elections, stating, “Everyone is saying that we are the consensus candidate in Anambra,” and encouraged supporters to prepare their Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs.

“Soludo will win with your vote,” he declared, rallying the crowd to take action. Come out and vote. Our commitment to improving the lives of the people of Anambra remains unwavering. Orumba, we have initiated multiple projects aimed at enhancing our roads, schools, and hospitals, and we are not stopping there.” His call to action resonated with the audience, reinforcing unity and determination as they approach the election date.

“In the next four years after November 8, we will accelerate development action across the state. We are intentionally building a society where everyone has the opportunity to excel. I promise to keep working for you for the remaining days we have,” he stated.

Former Deputy Governor Chief Emeka Sibudu, along with Commissioner for Agriculture Dr. Foster Ihejiofor, Chief of Staff Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Member representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency Princess Chinwe Nnabuife, Wife of Nigeria’s Former Vice President Lady Ifeoma Ekwueme, Mrs. Amaka Iruegbu, and Chief Ben Nwankwo emphasized that anyone supporting the Igbo cause will continue to receive the backing of the Igbo people.

They asserted that in the 18 wards and fifteen communities of Orumba South, the APGA is the only party that truly exists and is poised to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

