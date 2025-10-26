ORAN, NDLEA take anti-drug campaign to Lagos secondary school

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Online Reporters Association of Nigeria (ORAN), in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has taken its anti-drug abuse campaign to Ojokoro Senior High School, Ijaiye, Lagos.

The sensitization programme, aimed at discouraging the rising trend of substance abuse among young people, brought together students from Senior Secondary School (SS1–SS3) classes — a total of about 400 participants.

Speaking during the campaign, ORAN President, Adegbola Shehu Tijani, said the initiative was conceived to enlighten students on the dangers of drug abuse, which he described as one of the major challenges confronting today’s youth.

Tijani shared a personal story to drive home his point, recalling how a close friend lost his life after jumping from a seven-storey building under the influence of drugs. “It was a painful experience,” he said. “We must all do our part to prevent similar tragedies by saying no to drugs.”

In her remarks, Mrs. Titilope Ogunloye, NDLEA Deputy Commander of Narcotics, emphasized the need for total abstinence from illicit substances.

“I want all students here to understand that drugs kill. Don’t allow anyone to lure you into drug use. At this stage of your life, your education should be your top priority,” Ogunloye advised. “You can achieve success and live your dreams when you stay away from bad influences.”

She also encouraged students facing difficult situations at home to seek help, assuring them that the NDLEA is open to providing counselling and reorientation for those in need.

The Coordinator of Co-curricular Activities at the school, Mrs. Adeyemi Janet Oyewolari, who represented the principal, Mrs. Ola Yetunde Olayemi, commended ORAN and the NDLEA for organizing the programme.

“This initiative is timely and impactful. We appreciate the organizers for bringing such a valuable lecture to our students, and we look forward to more of such engagements in the future,” Oyewolari said.

The campaign forms part of ORAN’s ongoing efforts to support youth enlightenment and contribute to a drug-free society.