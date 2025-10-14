Operation Enduring Peace debunks claims soldiers sought permission from militants to retrieve victims’ bodies

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), has dismissed social media reports alleging that soldiers begged armed attackers for permission to recover the bodies of church members killed during recent violence in Plateau State.

In a statement signed by Major Samson Zhakom, OPEP described the report—titled “Re: Terror in Jos: Soldiers Beg for Permission to Recover Church Members’ Bodies”—as false, misleading, and intended to undermine peace efforts in the state.

“On 13 October 2025, an online platform reported that a clergyman in Jos claimed soldiers deployed to evacuate corpses of church members killed by suspected assailants sought permission from the attackers before accessing the scene.

“The publication failed to provide any verifiable details such as names, dates, or locations, suggesting a deliberate attempt to misinform the public,” the statement read.

Major Zhakom noted that such unverified claims, particularly when attributed to unnamed religious figures, follow a “pattern of unsubstantiated allegations aimed at stirring emotions and eroding public confidence in security agencies.”

He cautioned that spreading unverified information could inflame tensions and jeopardize ongoing peace-building efforts across the Joint Operations Area (JOA).

“It is unfortunate that some individuals, instead of fostering unity, resort to misinformation that could endanger peace. Operation Enduring Peace remains professional, impartial, and committed to protecting all citizens regardless of ethnicity or religion,” he said.

The task force reaffirmed its commitment to engaging credible community and religious leaders to strengthen cooperation and sustain peace in Plateau State.