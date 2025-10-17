Only first stanza of national anthem to be sung at official events — NOA

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has released new directives on the proper rendition of the national anthem at public functions, stipulating that only the first stanza should be sung during official events.

The agency, in a four-point guideline issued on Friday, further stated that the third stanza of the anthem should serve as the national prayer and be recited at the start of events.

According to the statement, all three stanzas of the anthem are to be rendered only during major national ceremonies such as Independence Day, Presidential Inauguration, Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Democracy Day (June 12), and the inauguration of the National Assembly.

“The three stanzas are to be recited/sung only during Independence Day, Inauguration (swearing-in) of a President, Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Democracy (June 12) Day, Inauguration of the National Assembly, etc,” it reads in part.

The three stanzas of the anthem

Stanza 1

Nigeria we hail thee,

Our own dear native land,

Though tribe and tongue may differ,

In brotherhood we stand,

Nigerians all, and proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland.

Stanza 2

Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign,

In peace or battle honour’d,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children

A banner without stain.

Stanza 3

O God of all creation,

Grant this our one request,

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed,

And so with peace and plenty

Nigeria may be blessed.