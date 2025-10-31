One dead, 8 rescued as another building collapses in Lagos

File image for illustration.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Thursday confirmed the death of one person following the collapse of a three-storey building in the Apapa area of Lagos.

LASEMA also said eight others were rescued alive from the rubble.

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this in a statement issued in Lagos.

According to him, the agency’s response team arrived at the scene around 11:09 a.m. to find the building completely collapsed, with several workers trapped beneath the debris.

“Following distress alerts at 11:09 a.m., LASEMA activated the state’s emergency response plans from Agbowa and Alausa,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that a three-storey building with a penthouse had collapsed at No. 28, Baale Alayabiagba Street, Alayabiagba community, Ajegunle, in the Apapa area of Lagos. The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined.”

He added that eight adult males were rescued alive and given first aid by officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service before being taken to Ajeromi General Hospital for further treatment.

“One adult male was, however, recovered dead from the debris,” he said.

Residents told emergency officials that the building was undergoing manual demolition when it suddenly gave way, trapping workers on site.

Responders at the scene included personnel from LASEMA, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Nigeria Police.

As of the time of filing this report, search and rescue operations were still ongoing.