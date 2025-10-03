Ondo govt lauds council chairmen for grassroot dev, project execution

—- We’ve paid N12bn gratuities to local govt retirees – Takuro

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Ondo state government has said that appropriate disbursement of funds accruing to the local governments council area of the state from the Federation Account by council chairmen has led to development at the third tier of government.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, said that the state government has paid over N12 billion as gratuities to local government retirees.

Speaking in Akure, the state capital, the commissioner lauded the chairman for being alive to their responsibilities by promoting grassroots development, saving funds, and embracing transparency in governance.

According to him” we are glad that the local governments are alert to their responsibilities.

“Some have built markets, provided solar power and potable water, fixed bridges, and graded rural roads.

” They have also engaged our youths in agriculture, thereby creating employment opportunities and strengthening food security.

Takuro lauded the the council chairmen “for embracing development-oriented projects in their short time in office and said “

He said that “the councils had collectively saved N15 billion in a joint account to finance capital projects, the step is proof that they were planning beyond recurrent expenses.

According to him, these initiatives align with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Aiyedatiwa, both of whom see grassroots development as the foundation of national growth.

“If we make rural dwellers uncomfortable, there will be problems. They are the ones who provide food for us. Neglecting them will only worsen rural-to-urban migration and increase pressure on city centres.

“That is why Governor Aiyedatiwa has keyed into President Tinubu’s vision of grassroots empowerment..

Speaking on the payment gratuities to local government retirees, Takuro, said that the payment covered retirees between 2010 and 2013.

Takuro added that “Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa approved the release of funds to ease the suffering of former workers who had served the state meritoriously but were left unpaid by past administrations.

According to him “On gratuities alone, we have spent almost N12 billion to pay local government retirees between 2010 and 2013. These people had retired for ten to fifteen years without receiving their entitlements.

“Though the backlog was not caused by this administration, government is a continuum, and Mr Governor directed us to save money specifically to clear it. By next week, we will also begin payment for the 2014 retirees,”

“The feat was achieved through consistent savings agreed upon at the Joint Allocation Account Committee (JAAC) meetings with council chairmen.

” Without such an arrangement, it would have been difficult to dedicate funds to retirees in the face of competing demands.

The commissioner, said that some pensioners have besieged his office offering to part with a percentage of their entitlements if he could facilitate payments.

“I felt sorry for them and told them they don’t need to know me personally before receiving their entitlement.

“That was why we made proper arrangements with the local government chairmen and started saving. We have done this successfully on several occasions, and today the results are visible.

The commissioner promised that the administration of Governor Aiyedatiwa “would continue to prioritize both the welfare of retirees and the development of grassroots communities, stressing that without strong local governance, higher tiers of government would also struggle.