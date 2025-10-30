Ondo AA guber candidate, party members join APC

––PNT support group promises to deliver 1 million votes for Tinubu

—— We’ve capacity to receive more members – APC state chairman

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The 2024 governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA and it’s former state chairman in Ondo state, comrade Fred Akinbuli has led the entire party structure to defect to the ruling All Progressive Congress.

Leaders of the ruling All Progressive Congress in the state led by the party’s chairman,Ade Adetimehin received the defectors into the ruling party.

Engineer Adetimehin, while receiving the new members, congratulated them for joining what he described as a “progressive family.

He urged them to return to their respective wards and contribute actively to the development and strength of the party.

The party chairman said that the “APC is a progressive and welfarist party. We are one united family, and we are always open to people of good intentions who are ready to work for the success of the party and the growth of our state.

Speaking, during the event, the interior Minister Dr Olubunmi Tunji- Ojo, commended the leadership of the APC in the state for its cohesion and expressed confidence that Ondo State would deliver over 90 percent of the votes for President Bola Tinubu in 2027 from the previous 68 percent.

Dr Olubunmi Tunji- Ojo who was represented by the Director-General of the Asiwaju Mandate Group, Hon. Olumuyiwa Asagunla, said that the people of the state would speak with one voice in the 2027 presidential election.

Comrade Fred Akinuli, in his remarks, described the event as a significant milestone in his 20-year political journey, noting that it was his first-ever defection since joining politics in 2005.

Akinuli said they decided to join the ruling party, following his remarkable achievements across all the sectors and the need to join the progressive.

He added that the entire structure of the party and the party delegates across the state have joined the ruling party in the state.

Akinuli said that his defection, also, stemmed from his appointment as Deputy Director-General of the Progressives Network for Tinubu (PNT), under the leadership of Pastor Olumide Obadele and the approval of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Tunji-Ojo, despite his membership of the opposition party at the time.

Also speaking, the Director General of the Progressive Network for Tinubu (PNT) in Ondo State, Pastor Olumide Obadele, appreciated the efforts of the APC leadership and stakeholders who made the defection possible.

Obadele expressed optimism that the move would further consolidate the APC’s grassroots dominance, pledging that the group would deliver over one million votes for the party in future elections.

Speaking with newsmen, the APC state chairman, Engineer Adetimehin, said that the party has the capacity to absorb as many members as possible.

Adetimehin noted that “In our party, we believe in the welfare of the people. That’s what makes us progressive. That’s what makes us Omoluabi people

‎

Prominent APC leaders in attendance included Mrs. Atinuke Akadiri, the State Woman Leader; Hon. Agboola Kelly, a party elder; Hon. Yusuf Ogunleye, Director-General of Grassroots Movement for Tinubu; and Hon. Dayo Awude.