Omorodion, Lentini, others for HAPAwards 2025 on 

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards, HAPAwards 2025 would hold on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

With the theme: “Driving Global Investment and Cultural integration”, the HAPAwards would pay tribute to some of the most respected and influential figures in film, television, photography, and global entertainment – including Monica Omorodion Swaida and Peter Lentini, among others.

The American Royal Experience would attract celebrities, diplomats, creatives, and international guests from across the African diaspora and as well continues to bridge the gap between Africa and the global community, celebrating unity, excellence, and cultural exchange while spotlighting trailblazers who inspire generations through their craft and humanitarian impact.

Speaking, Founder and Chief Executive of the HAPAwards. Ms. Tina Weisinger, said: “Our 2025 honorees and potential winners represent excellence, resilience, and creative brilliance.

“From Bill Duke’s groundbreaking work as an actor and director, to Glynn Turman’s legendary career and Arnold Turner’s iconic photography, each honoree has left an indelible mark on global culture.

Executive Producer and African Representative of the HAPAwards, Adeola Odunowo, said: “We need to continue creating unique platforms that drive global investments and encourage cultural integrations.

“The 9th edition will showcase talents from Africa across the West, East, North and South in collaboration with the rest of the world”.

In addition to the Lifetime Achievement and Industry Pioneer recognition, the 2025 HAPAwards will feature special performances by international artists, red carpet appearances, and an exclusive after-party celebrating the fusion of Hollywood glamour and African vibrancy.

The HAPAwards 2025 promises to be an extraordinary celebration of art, culture and the shared stories that connect communities around the world.