Okpebholo dismantling Obaseki’s development structure – PDP

Okpebholo

…Says Obaseki not on the run

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday alleged that the Governor Monday Okpebholo administration was dismantling all the development structures instituted by his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki, instead of improving on them.

Besides, the party said Obaseki is not on the run but is giving the incumbent governor, Okpebholo, to run his show.

Addressing a press conference in Benin City, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Dan Osa-Ogbegie, said it was wrong for Okpebholo to abandon the existing security architecture, the education policies and others and that he should rather build on what he inherited.

According to him, “How many of us can travel to Abuja on the road? Very rare. But how many of us even have the funds to take a flight from here to Abuja? Not many of us.

“The security architecture that you met, why change it? Why discard it? You can improve on it, He came in and he is dismantling all the structures of his predecessor because they were a different political party.

“He doesn’t understand that government is a continuous process. Somebody was there before, you are there now and you will leave and somebody else will also come and replace you.

“I want to call on Governor Monday Okpebholo to look at what he met on ground, to look at the security architecture that he made on ground, to look at the educational infrastructure that he met. EdoBEST was highly rated by international donor agencies including the World Bank and UNESCO as a continental example for the African countries, not just even for West African countries, for the African countries. The Lagos State government and APC government came to Edo state to learn our educational policies, so what has changed?”

Osa-Ogbegie’s predecessor in office, Chris Nehikhare, dismissed insinuations that Obaseki was on the run.

He said Obaseki would appear before any panel or the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if invited.

Nehikhare said it was laughable for Governor Okpebholo to accuse Obaseki of doing nothing, saying that he constructed 1300 kilometres of road across the state and built institutions across the state.

According to him, “Obaseki is not on the run from anywhere. He is on a fellowship in a university in the United Kingdom. In any case, his presence in Edo will make the present Governor very uncomfortable. Obaseki is not going to contest any election in Edo State. He has spent his eight years unlike the other governor who contested for the Senate. Obaseki has served the 18 local governments for eight years.

“He is a free man. Whosoever wants him, either EFCC, DSS should write to him. Governor Obaseki has served his term; Okpebholo should do his own.

“Obaseki is staying away because we want this government to have its space. The problem they have with Obaseki is what we call ODS which is Obaseki Derailment Syndrome.”