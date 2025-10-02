Ofala Festival 2025:  Celebrating unity and resilience

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

This October, the historic city of Onitsha in Anambra State will once again burst into a jubilant display of culture, tradition, and community spirit as it hosts the much-anticipated Ofala Festival. Set for October 17 and 18, the 2025 edition promises to be a landmark event blending deep-rooted indigenous customs with modern cultural expressions and developmental initiatives, under the compelling theme: Njiko na Ntachi—Unity and Perseverance.

The Ofala festival is the heartbeat of Onitsha cultural identity. Originating from the 16th century, the Ofala Festival traces its origins to the founding days of Onitsha and has since evolved as the pinnacle of the city’s ceremonial calendar. The festival marks the monarch’s emergence from a revered annual spiritual seclusion period, a rite that symbolises renewal, protection, and prosperity for the kingdom. In traditional Igbo belief, this emergence is also a reenactment of the discovery that yam, a staple food, is not toxic but a life-sustaining gift, a theme resonant with resilience and gratitude.

Taking place over two vibrant days, the festival’s first day, Iru Ofala, focuses on the monarch’s solemn but colourful public appearances. Dressed in majestic regalia, the Obi of Onitsha parades the palace grounds three times to the energetic beats of war drums, accompanied by the Ndichie, or redcap chiefs, symbolising the strength and continuity of leadership. The second day, Azu Ofala, shifts the spotlight to the diverse age grade societies, whose members wear coordinated, eye-catching attire as they dance in homage to their ruler, vividly illustrating community solidarity and pride.

Thr Ofala Festival has huge dynamic socio-economic impact on the populace. More than a cultural spectacle, the Ofala Festival has become a powerful engine for local economic empowerment and social cohesion.

The increasing influx of visitors, from locals to international tourists, circulates about N1 billion through commerce tied to festival activities each year. This flow enriches a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including traders, hoteliers, caterers, transporters, tailors, and designers.

The elaborate traditional costumes commissioned for the festival fuel demand for local craftsmanship, while food and hospitality services benefit from the surge of guests. This economic vitality nurtures job creation and contributes tangibly to improved community welfare, lowering crime rates and fostering a better quality of life.

Recognising these benefits, the Onitsha Development Fund extends its mandate beyond the festival, sponsoring training, micro-finance, and cultural initiatives. These programs are vital in empowering youth and women entrepreneurs, ensuring that the festival’s prosperity extends year-round.

Over the years, the Ofala Festival has grown to be an inclusive tradition binding generations and genders. So, Ofala’s strength lies in its inclusive cultural fabric. From the Owuwaji feast of new yam to the diviners’ preparations for the monarch’s sacred seclusion, to the men’s Ogbalido feast of atonement, every segment of society actively participates. Women hold prominent roles not only through their culinary excellence but also via the elite Otu Odu women’s society, and their representation in age grades central to Azu Ofala’s vibrant dance ceremonies.

Youth engagement shines brightly through the Ofala Youth Carnival, an evolution of the traditional early morning Igba Ilo procession. This colorful parade through Onitsha streets raises awareness and energises younger generations, ensuring the festival remains dynamic and forward-looking.

The 2025 Ofala: Celebrating unity and perseverance

The theme, Njiko na Ntachi, crystallises a crucial message for today’s socio-cultural landscape: the power of unity and the virtue of perseverance. As Nigeria and the wider Igbo community face evolving challenges, this theme acts as a clarion call to strengthen bonds and sustain collective resilience.

The 2025 festival expands its scope beyond traditional rituals to embrace international art exhibitions, lecture series, and medical outreach programs, alongside the youth carnival. These additions underline Ofala’s evolution into a multidimensional cultural festival with global recognition. The Nigerian Tourism Development Authority’s endorsement and a certificate of excellence from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNTWO) further reflect Ofala’s rising prominence on the world stage.

The Ofala is indeed a festival rooted in history, and growing with the times.

Having reached its sixth edition in this new era, the Ofala Festival confidently fuses the ancient and the contemporary, upholding Igbo customs while promoting cultural exchange, education, and community development. It stands not merely as an event but a living testament to Onitsha’s identity and the enduring spirit of the Igbo people.

For tourists, scholars, and culture enthusiasts, the Ofala Festival provides a window into the richness and uniqueness of Igbo tradition, its vibrant colours, rhythms, and stories woven into harmonious celebration. For the people of Onitsha, it remains a profound expression of belonging, heritage, and hope.

As the drums beat again in October 2025, Ofala beckons all to witness a spectacular display of unity, culture, and perseverance—a festival that honors the past while inspiring the future.