Ododo flags off integrated vaccination campaign in Kogi

Gov Ododo of Kogi State

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, yesterday flagged off the 2025 Integrated Measles-Rubella, Polio, and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign.

The campaign, coordinated by the Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and development partners, marks a major stride towards eliminating vaccine-preventable diseases and protecting young girls against cervical cancer through the HPV vaccine.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ododo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of every child and adolescent in the state. He described the vaccination drive as a renewed commitment to saving lives and strengthening primary healthcare delivery.

The governor emphasised that the vaccines were free, safe, and effective, urging parents, caregivers, traditional and religious leaders to ensure that no child in Kogi is left behind. He further appreciated the support of development partners and health workers for their dedication to improving the health of Kogi citizens.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Abdulazeez Adams Adeiza, commended the governor’s leadership and highlighted the increasing community support for the revitalisation of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state. He expressed gratitude to religious, traditional, and community leaders for their vital roles in promoting public health awareness.

Earlier in his address, the Executive Director of KSPHCDA, Dr Mu’azu Musa Omeiza, announced that the state was targeting 1.9 million children, aged between nine months and 14 years, for vaccination against Measles and Rubella, with additional coverage for Polio and HPV.

He explained that the campaign, scheduled to run from October 6 to 15, adopts a coordinated, cost-effective, and evidence-based approach to protecting the next generation. Dr Mu’azu commended healthcare workers for their dedication and urged households and the media to ensure that all eligible children receive the life-saving vaccines.

In a goodwill message, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Babatunde Ishola of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) praised Kogi State for achieving 100 per cent immunisation coverage and lauded Governor Ododo’s commitment to public health. He also advocated the recruitment of additional frontline and auxiliary health workers to strengthen healthcare delivery across the state.