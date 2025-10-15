Odinga a towering figure in African politics – Tinubu

(FILES) Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga addresses supporters outside the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, on July 26, 2023, after meeting protesters that were injured in recent anti-government protests. Raila Amolo Odinga, whose death at 80 was announced on October 15, spent most of his adult life in politics, including eight years in prison as a pro-democracy campaigner but never achieved his goal of becoming Kenya’s president, despite five attempts. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kenya over the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

‎In a statement released on Wednesday by Presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described Odinga as a towering figure in African politics.

‎Tinubu praised Odinga’s lifelong dedication to democracy, justice, and unity, saying his influence left a lasting legacy not only in Kenya but across the African continent.

‎The president commended Odinga’s courage, resilience in pursuing electoral reforms, and his steadfast belief in people-powered governance as enduring inspirations.

‎Tinubu also hailed the late leader as a statesman of international repute who embodied Pan-Africanism and championed inclusive governance and regional cooperation.

He added, ‎”His legacy will endure in the institutions he helped to shape and the democratic ideals he championed.

‎”We mourn with Kenya in this moment of national grief and stand in solidarity with you, President William Ruto, as you lead your nation through this painful chapter.

‎”May the memory of Raila Odinga continue to guide Kenya towards peace, unity, and progress,” the president said.

Vanguard News