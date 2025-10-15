Odinga a towering figure in African politics – Tinubu

(FILES) Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga addresses supporters outside the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, on July 26, 2023, after meeting protesters that were injured in recent anti-government protests. Raila Amolo Odinga, whose death at 80 was announced on October 15, spent most of his adult life in politics, including eight years in prison as a pro-democracy campaigner but never achieved his goal of becoming Kenya’s president, despite five attempts. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)
President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kenya over the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
In a statement released on Wednesday by Presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described Odinga as a towering figure in African politics.
Tinubu praised Odinga’s lifelong dedication to democracy, justice, and unity, saying his influence left a lasting legacy not only in Kenya but across the African continent.
The president commended Odinga’s courage, resilience in pursuing electoral reforms, and his steadfast belief in people-powered governance as enduring inspirations.
Tinubu also hailed the late leader as a statesman of international repute who embodied Pan-Africanism and championed inclusive governance and regional cooperation.
He added, ”His legacy will endure in the institutions he helped to shape and the democratic ideals he championed.
”We mourn with Kenya in this moment of national grief and stand in solidarity with you, President William Ruto, as you lead your nation through this painful chapter.
”May the memory of Raila Odinga continue to guide Kenya towards peace, unity, and progress,” the president said.
