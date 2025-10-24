Obosi monarch, cabinet set for 14th Obiora/Iwa Ji Cultural Festival

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – All is set for the week-long celebration of the 14th Obiora/Iwa Ji Festival, a vibrant showcase of the rich cultural heritage of the Obosi Kingdom in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The cultural fiesta, which will climax on Saturday, October 25, will be presided over by the Traditional Ruler of Obosi, His Majesty Igwe Chidubem Iweka (Ogalagidi, Eze Iweka III), who also serves as the Chairman of the Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Chief Emeka Anyaoku Library Centre, Obosi, the Chairman of the Festival Committee, Chief Kenneth Ifeatu Obi, said preparations are in top gear to make this year’s edition the most memorable in recent times.

Flanked by other high-ranking chiefs—including Engr. Henry Ikechukwu Onwuekwe (Omodi Daike) and Chief Igwebuike Shedrach Okenwa (Ugoeju)—Obi explained that the Obiora Festival represents reconciliation, renewal, and thanksgiving.

“Obiora is a time for peace and unity. All disputes among families, kindreds, and villages are settled before the celebration, paving the way for a new season of harmony and gratitude to God and our ancestors for protection and bountiful harvests,” Obi said.

He announced that this year’s festivities would begin on Saturday, October 18, with the launch of a ₦50 million scholarship scheme for pupils and students in schools across Idemili North and South Local Government Areas.

Other activities include a youth carnival on Monday, October 20, a youth conference on Tuesday, October 21, and an awards ceremony and gala night on Wednesday, October 22, ahead of the grand finale on Saturday, October 25.

In their remarks, Onwuekwe and Okenwa assured that security has been fully arranged to ensure a peaceful and successful celebration.

“Obosi is well secured. Our community maintains strong collaboration with security agencies, and many of our indigenes serve or have served in various security formations. Everyone—indigenes and visitors alike—can attend with confidence,” they said.

Chief Igwebuike Okenwa, who also serves as the Palace Secretary and Chief of Staff, added that the Ndichie Obosi N’abumadu (Obosi Council of Chiefs) have lined up displays of traditional music, dances, and rituals to enrich the festival.

He noted that the Obiora and Ito Ogbo Obosi Festivals continue to gain recognition globally, symbolizing the enduring legacy and unity of the Obosi people.