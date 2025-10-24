Oborevwori suspends Delta State Polytechnic rector, bursar

Governor Oborevwori of Delta State

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has approved the suspension of the rector and bursar, Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, for six months.

The approval is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kingsley Emu.

According to the SSG, Oborevwori also upheld the earlier suspension of the Registrar of the institution by the Polytechnic’s Governing Council.

The statement explained that the suspension was “to allow for a thorough and unbiased investigation into allegations of administrative misconduct and financial breaches levelled against them by the governing council”.

"Oborevwori further directed that the Deputy Rector shall act as Rector, while the most senior accountant in the Bursary Department will serve as Acting Bursar for the period of the suspension," the statement added. (NAN)