Oborevwori makes case for globally competitive automotive industry

Governor Oborevwori of Delta State

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA— GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwwori of Delta State, yesterday, emphasised the need for Nigeria to build sustainable and globally competitive automotive industry capable of empowering youths and conserving foreign exchange.

Oborevwwori stated this in Asaba, the state capital while declaring open, the retreat of the House of Representatives Committee on Industry and National Automobile Design and Development Council, NADDC.

He called for a stronger partnership between the executive and legislative arms of government to reposition Nigeria’s automotive industry for global competitiveness.

Speaking on “Building a Global Competitive Automotive Sector in Nigeria through Effective Executive–Legislative Partnership,” the governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Johnson Erijo, noted that the automotive sector remained a key driver of economic growth, innovation and job creation globally.

He described the retreat as timely and strategic in the nation’s quest to diversify its economy and revive industrial production.

The governor said: “The objective of this retreat resonates strongly with my administration’s vision of accelerating industrialisation in Delta State.

“We believe that legislative backing for local manufacturing incentives, infrastructure funding, and skill development must align with the executive’s commitment to policy consistency, ease of doing business, and protection of local industries.

“Nigeria can and must build an automotive industry that is sustainable, globally competitive, and capable of empowering our youths while conserving foreign exchange.”

Earlier, Chairman of the House Committee on Industry, Enitan Badru, underscored the importance of the retreat which he said was aimed at bolstering Nigeria’s automotive sector through executive-legislative synergy.