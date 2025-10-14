Home » News » Oborevwori flags off reconstruction of bad portions on  Warri -Sapele road 
October 14, 2025

Oborevwori flags off reconstruction of bad portions on  Warri -Sapele road 

By Jimitota Onoyume 

Governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori  yesterday flagged  off reconstruction of  the bad   portion of the Warri -Sapele road  between  the Effurun roundabout and  Mecca bridge to be handled by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation – CCECC

The governor noted that though it’s a federal government road but the state had  to take up the  responsibility  to fix the bad portion because Deltans  travel on  it  the same way travellers from other parts of the country do.

He expressed hope that when the  reconstruction work is completed motorists and travellers will be relaxed when they travel through the area,

“Criminal elements often exploit bad roads to commit crimes. Once completed, this highway will make movement safer and give security agencies better access to patrol and respond swiftly to incidents”, he said. 

The governor said the reconstruction work to be handled by the CECC will be supervised by the federal Ministry of Works , adding that the project  ” covers a dual carriageway with reinforced concrete pavement, expanded shoulders, and extensive stormwater drainage systems — all designed to provide durability and ensure the safety of road users.”.

“This development clearly shows that great progress happens when the Federal and State Governments work together for the people’s benefit. Our partnership on this and other key projects demonstrates our shared commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians. Although this road is a federal route, the users are Deltans and Nigerians, and their safety and comfort are what matters most to us “, he said. 

The governor  also  acceded to some request from the  monarch of Uvwie kingdom, saying his government will fix some internal roads and also give attention to the Mother and Child hospital in Uvwie local government area.

“I have also listened carefully to the requests from the people of Uvwie Kingdom and surrounding communities. Some of those needs will be addressed as part of our ongoing projects, including the Mother and Child Hospital and other local road networks.”, he said. 

Earlier his Commissioner for Works  (Highways)  Comrade Reuben Izeze said the road  ”  is a 10-kilometre dual carriageway project, with five kilometres on each lane. Unlike many other road projects, this one has several unique technical features. Each lane will have a carriage width of 8.8 metres, designed for durability and improved traffic flow”.

