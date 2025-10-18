Obimo leaders call for peace, urge due process

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — Leaders of Obimo Community have reiterated their commitment to peace and urged all parties to allow legal processes to run their course.

In a statement signed by Maduabuchi Ugwu, Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Obimo Town Union, the committee said it was appointed on July 23, 2025 by the Enugu State Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs with responsibility to oversee arrangements for leadership selection in the community.

The statement requested that the Enugu State House of Assembly and other stakeholders respect the authority of the ministry and allow the committee to carry out its mandate. It also asked that any activities relating to the matter be conducted in a manner that preserves peace and order in Obimo.

The committee noted that the issue is the subject of ongoing litigation — Suit No. N/124/2025: Chief Stephen Ezema Onyedioranma & Anor. v. Mr. Ugwu & Ors. — and urged that actions taken by legislative or administrative bodies be mindful of the court process.

The statement called for calm and for all parties to refrain from actions that might inflame tensions, encouraging instead a transparent and lawful resolution. It expressed the community’s preference for unity and stability, and affirmed the committee’s loyalty to the Enugu State Government under Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

“The people of Obimo desire peace, justice and unity. We encourage all stakeholders to respect due process so that harmony may prevail in our community,” the statement said.