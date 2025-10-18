Obi present as Arise TV journalist Maduagwu buried in Anambra

Emotions ran high on Saturday as the remains of late Arise TV news anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, fondly called Sommie, were laid to rest in her hometown of Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The September 2025 tragedy, which claimed the life of the promising broadcaster during an armed robbery attack at her Abuja residence, drew mourners from across the country. Her interment took place around 1:30 p.m. after a funeral Mass at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Agulu.

Family members, colleagues, friends, and dignitaries, among them former Anambra governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, gathered to pay their final respects to the journalist whose life and career were abruptly cut short.

Delivering his homily, Reverend Father Peter Ezewuzie of St. Theresa’s Parish urged the grieving family to find comfort in the legacy Sommie left behind.

Ezewuzie said, “The Lord who created us knows the beginning from the end. He is all-knowing, and some of you may be unhappy that a life has been cut short, but you won’t know if that is how God planned it.

“He (God) is an all-knowing father, so I urge you to grieve less. God, who gave Christelle Somtoo Maduagwu to your family, loves her more than you do. The only thing you owe her is to continue to remember her in your prayers. She is in a better place today and will always remember us, too.

“The maturity of life is the quality of life lived and not how long, and we can be sure that our sister lived a quality life. Let us strive to live our lives well. We are not here by chance; there is someone who brought us here, and he expects that you will live a good life because no one knows when it will be their time.”

In his remarks, Peter Obi, who also hails from Agulu, described Sommie’s passing as heartbreaking and a reflection of Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

Obi said, “We cannot question God. When I heard of her death, I didn’t know that she was from Agulu, even before I tweeted about it.

“Our coming here will help to console you, but we know that this loss is a huge one. It is the wish of God, and none of us can question God. Please do remember her and her immediate family in your prayers.

“Before I left Birmingham yesterday, I told some people who were with me that I was rushing back to Nigeria for the burial of one of my daughters. I told them to remember to pray for her all the time, as she will be buried today.”

Her uncle, Mr. Obi Maduagwu, who is the elder brother of Sommie’s father, commended Arise News for standing by the family since the tragedy occurred.

He said, “We thank the management of Arise News. They have been with us right from the beginning. We thank all who journeyed all the way to be with us.”