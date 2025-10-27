Obi decries corruption in sports, says FIFA fund mismanagement mirrors Nigeria’s deeper decay

ABUJA — The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has condemned the alleged mismanagement of funds released by FIFA to Nigeria’s Football Federation (NFF) for stadium development and youth sports, describing it as a reflection of the deeper malaise of corruption in the country.

Obi, in a statement on Sunday, expressed dismay over FIFA’s recent revelation that funds earmarked for the development of football infrastructure and youth talent in Nigeria were misused. He said the incident underscored the broader pattern of financial recklessness that continues to cripple national progress.

“FIFA’s recent revelation about the mismanagement of funds released to Nigeria’s Football Federation for stadium development and youth talent growth is both sickening and shameful. It perfectly mirrors the broader decay in how our scarce national resources are handled,” Obi stated.

The former Anambra State governor recalled that during his administration, officials from the Sports Federation informed his government that Awka had been selected as one of six locations for the construction of a FIFA-standard stadium, to be fully funded by FIFA.

According to him, land was immediately allocated for the project, but nothing was heard thereafter. “Years later, nothing came of the promised FIFA project, which prompted us to initiate the construction of the Awka Stadium ourselves,” Obi explained.

He lamented that despite Nigeria reportedly receiving about $25 million from FIFA and CAF since 2013 for sports development, there was “little or nothing to show for it,” citing the much-criticized $1.2 million stadium in Kebbi State as “a national embarrassment.”

Obi faulted those who accuse reform-minded leaders of “demarketing” Nigeria when they speak out against corruption, insisting that the real image-damagers are those who plunder public funds meant for national development.

“The real demarketers of Nigeria are the incompetent leaders who have forged their way to wealth through mismanagement and theft of public funds — resources that should have been used to provide schools, healthcare, employment, and nurture youth talents,” he said.

He further described the ongoing decline of Nigeria’s sporting sector as a direct result of corruption, stressing that the nation’s youths — its greatest assets — have been denied opportunities for growth and empowerment.

“Our youths are our most prized assets, yet we have destroyed their future and then turned around to label them ‘Yahoo boys,’ when in truth, the leaders who have robbed them of their future are the real ‘Yahoo’ of our nation,” he said.

Obi called for a renewed national commitment to integrity, accountability, and transparent leadership across all sectors.

“This is yet another shameful reflection of the corruption we have allowed to take root in Nigeria. If we truly desire to rebuild our country, we must begin with integrity and accountability. A New Nigeria is possible,” he concluded.