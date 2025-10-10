Obalende residents benefit from Lions Club eye, mental health outreach

By Aishat Aliu

In commemoration of World Sight Day and World Mental Health Awareness Day, the Lagos Ikoyi Diamond Lions Club has carried out a free eye screening and mental health sensitisation outreach for residents of Obalende, Lagos.

Over 100 residents benefited from free eye tests and received reading glasses during the medical outreach held as part of the Club’s monthly community service on Saturday 11th October, 2025.

Speaking at the event, the Chartered President of Lagos Ikoyi Diamond Lions Club, Arc. Ladipo Lewis, said the initiative was aimed at improving vision health and empowering people to lead more productive lives.

“The issue of sight is paramount because it affects how people live, work, and engage with society,” Lewis said. “We are giving out free reading glasses to members of the Obalende community to help them read better and see better. This will enhance their capacity to engage in business, education, and other daily activities.”

Lewis added that the Lions Club’s outreach forms part of a global effort to improve access to eye care services, noting that the organisation is approaching a 1.5 million membership base worldwide.

“Lions Club believes that service to humanity is the greatest calling. We are happy to join other clubs globally to reach out to people who are less privileged,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of the World Sight Day and Mental Health Awareness Campaign, Lion Ijeoma Martha Akinola, highlighted the link between good vision and mental well-being.

“We are here not only to test their eyes but also to educate them about mental health,” she said. “You cannot face life’s challenges if you cannot see clearly. Vision is vital for daily functioning, and mental health determines how people cope with stress and relate with others.”

Akinola explained that doctors were on ground to conduct eye tests, recommend corrective lenses, and counsel participants on maintaining both visual and mental health.

“Many participants didn’t know they had sight issues until they were tested. Some were even diagnosed with cataracts. Beyond that, we encouraged them not to keep quiet about mental health struggles. If they feel depressed or anxious, they should speak out and seek help,” she said.

Founder and Immediate Past President of the Club, Lion Doris Lewis, said the two-in-one project was conceived to address two pressing public health concerns, poor eyesight and rising cases of mental health challenges in urban communities.

“Mental health issues often arise from people bottling up problems and refusing to share,” she explained. “We came to Obalende because this is where help is most needed. We want people to know that they are not alone and that Lions Club is a friend they can talk to.”

She added that the Club regularly partners with the Pacelli School for the Blind and other special institutions, providing them with facilities and support for the visually impaired.

One of the beneficiaries, Francisca, a fast food vendor in the community, expressed gratitude after receiving free reading glasses.

“Before today, I couldn’t read messages on my phone or my Bible,” she said with excitement. “After the doctors examined my eyes and gave me glasses, I can now see and read clearly. I am very grateful to Lions Club for this help.”