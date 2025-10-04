NUGA 2026: Calabar safe, no cause for alarm, Gov Otu declares

…inspects UJ Esuene Stadium

….as NUGA returns to Calabar after 35 years

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, weekend, declared and assured the Cross River State capital, Calabar is safe and ready to host the 2026 edition of the Nigerian Universities Games Association, NUGA.

Otu gave the assurance during an inspection of the popular UJ Esuene Stadium along with NUGA delegation and the management of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, which won the hosting rights of the game.

Meanwhile, Cross River number one citizen said Calabar has all it takes to host the game, while he described Calabar as a youth-friendly, peaceful, conducive, welcoming city with a serene and green environment that makes it ideal for hosting national and international sporting events.

Other officials on the inspection tour include the Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon Agnes Atsu; Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Ekpenyong Akiba; Executive Secretary, NUGA 2026, Papa Dorncklaimz Enamhe; Mrs Opeoluwa Adeyemo-Anjorin, Chief Executive Officer; and Ugochukwu Osuji, Chief Growth Officer, and among others.

He said: “The field we are standing on today has produced some of Nigeria’s greatest football icons, including Uwenm Ekarika, Etim Essien, John Okon, among others. The first captain of the national football team was a Calabar man, who led the team to England for competitive matches.”

He also expressed excitement and commended NUGA’s return to the ancient city of Calabar after 35 years.

According to the Governor, the game would be a huge success under the leadership of Papa Dorncklaimz Enamhe as Executive Secretary of the NUGA 2026 Local Organising Committee.

While speaking on the track record of sporting events of global level Calabar has hosted, he made it known that Calabar was the first city in Nigeria where football was played.

“Papa Dorncklaimz Enamhe is known for his dedication and commitment to any responsibility entrusted to him, and I have no doubt he will deliver excellently on this national assignment”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Governor also maintained and assured the people of Cross River State of his administration’s commitment to sports development, adding that in the past two years, the state government has significantly promoted sporting activities and restored their pride of place in Cross River State.

In a remark, the Executive Secretary, NUGA 2026, Local Organising Committee, Papa Dorncklaimz Enamhe corroborated what Governor Otu had earlier said about Uwem Ekarika, Etim Esin and John Okon who had played for Rovers and the senior national football team, and football first played in Calabar.

According to Enamhe, Calabar has the greenest stadium in Nigeria, the best basketball court and the world class Olympic size swimming pool in Nigeria, and amongst other modern sporting facilities.

“A Cross Riverian was the first Capt of the National team. A Cross Riverian was captain of the first international tour of Nigerian to the UK.

“Calabar is home to table tennis with world class champions. Calabar is home to the biggest carnival in Africa where youths will properly interact. UNICAL hosting NUGA after 35th is huge for the state”, he added.