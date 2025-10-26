NSITF strengthens stakeholders’ relations, inaugurates strategic coordination c’ttee

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, has inaugurated a Strategic Inter-Agency Coordination Committee as part of efforts to harness the gains of its ongoing stakeholders’ consultations and engagements aimed at repositioning the Fund for greater efficiency and impact.

Inaugurating the committee on behalf of the Managing Director and Chief Executive, Oluwaseun Mayomi Faleye, the Executive Director, Administration, Samaila Abdu, said the core mandate of the committee is to coordinate and advance the MD/CE’s transformative agenda through structured follow-ups on stakeholders’ visits and engagements.

According to him, the inter-agency visits and stakeholder interactions form an integral part of the management’s broader strategy to promote the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, expand the Fund’s reach, and strengthen collaboration with partners across sectors.

Abdu, who designated the committee as a standing body, expressed optimism that it would play a pivotal role in actualizing the bold and visionary goals set by the Managing Director upon assumption of office. He noted that members were carefully selected based on their outstanding reputation, professional expertise, dedication to duty, and high moral standards.

The committee, chaired by Mr. Abdul-Lateef Musa, General Manager, Compliance, has eight other members: Technical Adviser to the MD/CE, Dr. Dayo Alao; Frances Nwachukwu; Olakunle Olasaru; Dr. Augusta Ehigalua; Dr. Emmanuel Ulayi; Dorothy Igbole; Blessing Ogechi; and Baba Hussain Bala.

The committee’s terms of reference include documenting outcomes and decisions from all inter-agency engagements, developing action plans with timelines and responsibilities, liaising with partner organizations to sustain momentum and track progress, monitoring implementation and challenges.

, and providing periodic progress reports to management. It is also tasked with evaluating the impact of engagements and recommending improvements where necessary.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Chairman Abdul-Lateef Musa thanked the Fund’s management for the confidence reposed in the members and assured that the team would deliver on its mandate.

He pledged that the committee would work diligently to justify the trust placed in it, adding that the members were committed to contributing their quota to the growth and transformation of the NSITF.