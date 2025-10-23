NPFL reaffirms commitment to attracting partners

The Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Gbenga Elegbeleye, has reaffirmed the league’s commitment to building a sustainable football ecosystem that attracts sponsors and delivers stakeholder value.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the media interactive session focused on promoting live radio commentaries for NPFL matches across the country.

Elegbeleye spoke at a strategic media engagement in Lagos organised by GTI Asset Management and Trust Ltd. in partnership with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

He said the NPFL was deepening collaboration with media and corporate organisations to make the league more marketable and globally competitive.

According to him, current reforms have repositioned the league as a platform for investors seeking visibility, credibility, and social impact.

“We are building a league that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in Africa. What we need now is partnership and belief,” he said.

Elegbeleye described the NPFL as a national brand with presence across all regions, urging corporate organisations to see it as a worthy investment.

He noted that football remains Nigeria’s most unifying force and expressed optimism that collaboration among GTI, the NPFL, and the media would drive sustainable growth.

“No other activity unites Nigerians like football. It has no religion, tribe, or gender barrier. Strengthening this ecosystem benefits every sector,” he added.

NAN recalls that the NPFL had major sponsorships from Globacom and SuperSport in the early 2000s.

GTI Executive Director, Nelson Ine, said the Nigerian Football Fund was created to revolutionise the domestic football economy through structured investment and accountability.

He urged corporate bodies and individuals to invest in the fund, describing it as a sustainable model to drive sports development and economic inclusion.

“This league spans 19 major cities and runs for nine months, delivering over 380 brand engagement events yearly,” Ine said.

He added that no other platform offers such reach and urged Nigerians to take ownership of the league and its growth.

Ine lamented past negative perceptions about the NPFL but said ongoing reforms had restored credibility, transparency, and commercial value.

“We made the English Premier League popular in Nigeria, not the English. If we can grow theirs, we can build ours,” he said.

Representing the FRCN Director-General, Dr Mohammed Bulama, Mr Istafanus Baba commended the NPFL-GTI partnership for enabling nationwide live radio broadcasts of NPFL matches.

He described the initiative as a step towards reviving public passion for domestic football and strengthening national unity through sport.

“Radio Nigeria has the largest reach in Africa, with 64 FM stations nationwide. No platform connects Nigerians like we do,” Baba said.

He added that the network would continue to train commentators and production staff to uphold top broadcasting standards.

“For us, football commentary is part of our national heritage. This partnership proves that the NPFL belongs to all Nigerians,” he said.

NPFL Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, highlighted a hybrid approach combining radio and digital streaming as the future of sports coverage.

“We are ensuring fans who can’t attend matches enjoy live excitement through Radio Nigeria and the NPFL Live app,” he said.

Owumi revealed that over 400,000 users already subscribe to NPFL Live, with millions of views, building a strong digital fan base locally and abroad.

In closing, GTI Group Managing Director, Abubakar Lawal, commended stakeholders for supporting efforts to make the NPFL commercially viable.

“If we don’t stand up for our football, nobody will. Investment is key to progress; criticism won’t build our league,” Lawal said.

He assured that GTI remains committed to partnering with sponsors who share the vision of transforming the NPFL into a globally recognised brand. (NAN)