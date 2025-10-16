Northern Ulamah urge unity, moral renewal, responsible leadership to tackle Nigeria’s challenges

…Warn against social media abuse, false genocide claims, ideological deviations

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — Prominent Islamic scholars and clerics from across Northern Nigeria have called for unity, moral renewal, and responsible leadership among Muslims, urging government and citizens to work together to address insecurity, economic hardship, and social decay.

The call was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the Special Northern Ulamah Summit on Contemporary Issues Facing the Nigerian Muslim Ummah, held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 (23rd Rabi II, 1447 AH), at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hall, Murtala Muhammad Square, Kaduna.

Organized by the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) in collaboration with major Islamic bodies such as Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Tijjaniyya, Qadiriyyah, Izala (Kaduna and Jos), and the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), the summit brought together over 600 Islamic scholars, clerics, and leaders from across the North and beyond.

In a 16-point communiqué signed by representatives of leading Islamic organizations, the Ulamah emphasized that unity of purpose and collective action guided by the Qur’an and Sunnah are vital to addressing Nigeria’s socio-political and moral challenges. They pledged to strengthen brotherhood, mutual respect, and cooperation to promote peace and national stability.

Expressing deep concern over the misuse of social media to spread hate, misinformation, and division, the scholars urged preachers, youths, and influencers to use digital platforms responsibly to promote truth, morality, and unity in line with Islamic values.

They highlighted Sulh (reconciliation) as an important Islamic mechanism for conflict resolution, stressing that peace efforts must be anchored on justice and fairness to adequately address the needs of victims, repentant offenders, and affected communities.

The Ulamah also condemned attempts to create divisions between Hausa and Fulani communities, describing both groups as bound by faith, culture, and shared history. They further warned against deviant sects that reject the Sunnah, labeling such groups as a dangerous departure from authentic Islamic teachings.

On insecurity, the clerics called on government at all levels to use every lawful means to end terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping. They pledged the support of the Ulamah in peace advocacy, community mediation, and moral reorientation initiatives, while urging authorities to tackle rising inflation, unemployment, and poverty through equitable economic reforms.

The summit dismissed what it described as false international propaganda alleging genocide against Christians in Nigeria, insisting that Muslims have also been major victims of insecurity. It urged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to reject such narratives and called on both local and international media to promote truth and national cohesion.

The scholars condemned the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and commending Nigeria’s stance at the United Nations in support of justice and human rights.

Encouraging civic participation, the Ulamah urged Muslims, especially youths, to take part in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing political engagement as a moral duty toward achieving justice and good governance.

Signatories to the communiqué included Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar (SCSN), Prof. Sheikh Khalid Abubakar Aliyu (JNI), Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau (Izala HQ Abuja), Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Gumi, Sheikh Nasir Kabara (Qadiriyyah), and Sheikh Ibrahim Shehu Maihula (Tijjaniyya), alongside representatives of women and youth groups.

The summit concluded with a reaffirmation of the Northern Ulamah’s commitment to uphold unity, defend Islamic principles, and promote peace, justice, and prosperity in Nigeria and the wider Muslim world.