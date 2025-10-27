Northern group urges respectful public discourse over criticism of Akpabio

Akpabio

…Calls for civility and respect for national institutions

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Alliance of Northern Development (AND) has appealed for civility in public discourse concerning the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and for greater respect for democratic institutions.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Mr. Joseph Bagudu, and made available to journalists, the group expressed concern about online and public commentary targeting the Senate President and, by extension, the National Assembly.

“The Office of the Senate President represents the integrity of the legislature and the voice of the people,” Bagudu said. “The National Assembly is the guardian of the Constitution and the conscience of the Republic. Criticism of public officials should be expressed responsibly and within the law.”

Bagudu noted that while freedom of expression is essential to democracy, it should be exercised in a way that supports constructive debate and strengthens institutions rather than undermining them.

The group commended Senate President Akpabio for his conduct in office and urged Nigerians to focus on policies and constructive engagement.

“We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to engage in respectful discourse that contributes to the development of our democracy,” Bagudu added.

The Alliance reaffirmed its support for the institution of the Senate and reiterated its call for professionalism in media and public commentary. The group said it would continue to speak out in defence of the dignity of leadership and national unity when it deemed necessary.