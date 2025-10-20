Benjamin Hundeyin

The Nigeria Police Force has denied claims that its operatives fired live ammunition at protesters in Abuja during Monday’s #FreeNnamdiKanu demonstration led by activist and publisher, Omoyele Sowore.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this clarification while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday night.

He said the police only used tear gas to disperse protesters who attempted to breach restricted areas.

“I can say it authoritatively that no live ammunition was fired today. Not a single live ammunition,” Hundeyin said.

“It is easy for people who are not familiar with the sound to mistake the firing of teargas for live ammunition. It makes the same popping, explosion-like sound. I can say it on good authority that no live ammunition was shot.”

Hundeyin explained that the police resorted to using tear gas only after the demonstrators ignored repeated warnings and attempted to move into locations prohibited by a court order.

“We made it clear that we were going to enforce this court order. We gave enough warning to these people to step back and not go beyond where they were, but they were adamant and they were approaching these areas,” he said.

According to the police spokesperson, the officers acted in line with established procedures to ensure public safety.

“We just conformed to standard operating procedures and we decided to use minimal force — force that is commensurate with the resistance we were getting,” he added.

Monday’s protest, which took place in parts of Abuja, was organised by Sowore and other activists demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who remains in custody despite multiple court rulings ordering his release.

While videos circulating online showed protesters fleeing as security operatives fired into the air, the police have maintained that the sounds heard were from tear gas canisters, not live bullets.

