No going back on Jonathan 2027, PDP Northern Support Group declares

Goodluck Jonathan

…Warns Saboteurs Within the Party

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

In what appears to be a major political statement ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Northern Support Group has reaffirmed its full support for the party’s Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Umar Damagum, and declared unwavering backing for the return of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as the PDP’s presidential candidate.

This position was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the group’s 8th Northern Support Group Meeting held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, between Wednesday, 8th and Thursday, 9th October 2025.

The meeting, which brought together representatives and party leaders from all northern states, was convened to strengthen and reposition the PDP for victory in 2027.

According to the communiqué, jointly signed by Hon. Yusuf Abubakar, Northern Coordinator, and Hon. Adamu Ahmed Narayi, North-West Zonal Secretary, the group expressed confidence in Ambassador Damagum’s leadership and lauded his reconciliation efforts aimed at restoring unity, discipline, and cohesion within the party.

The group maintained that the PDP remains a viable platform capable of reclaiming power at both the national and state levels currently held by the All Progressives Congress (APC), provided members demonstrate unity and genuine commitment to the party’s ideals.

Reiterating its call for Jonathan’s candidacy, the group described the former president as “a symbol of peace, unity, and progress,” urging stakeholders to begin nationwide mobilization and strategic engagements to ensure his emergence as the PDP flagbearer in 2027.

“There is no going back on Goodluck Jonathan as the candidate to redeem the party’s image in 2027. He remains one of Nigeria’s most patriotic leaders, who sacrificed personal ambition for national peace by peacefully handing over power after the 2015 elections,” the communiqué stated.

Addressing concerns over Jonathan’s eligibility to contest again, the group said the matter had long been settled legally and should no longer serve as a political distraction.

However, the communiqué raised concerns over the conduct of certain party elders and members of the National Working Committee (NWC), accusing some of working against the PDP’s unity and allegedly collaborating with the ruling APC for personal or external interests.

It condemned such acts of “double loyalty” and urged the party leadership to take firm disciplinary action against individuals whose activities weaken the PDP’s internal cohesion and public image.

The group also cautioned against alleged divisive tendencies by some party figures, stressing that every member must put the interest of the PDP above personal ambition.

“The time has come for all loyal PDP members to close ranks, rebuild structures, and restore the party’s lost glory. We must ensure discipline, unity, and commitment to our shared goals,” the communiqué noted.

Reaffirming its loyalty to the PDP’s collective leadership, the Northern Support Group vowed to continue working toward a stronger, united, and formidable platform capable of returning the party to power in 2027.