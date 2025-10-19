No going back on #FreeNnamdiKanu protest — MASSOB

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU — The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has declared that it will not back down from participating in the pro-Nnamdi Kanu peaceful protest scheduled for Monday in Abuja, despite alleged intimidation from security agencies.

In a statement on Sunday, MASSOB’s National Director of Information, Comrade Edeson Samuel, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to “cover the stinking shame of Nigeria before the international community” by ordering the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

MASSOB advised President Tinubu to use the planned citywide non-violent protest as “a soft landing” for Kanu’s release and to heed the growing calls, both at home and abroad, for his unconditional freedom.

The group criticised what it described as the Federal Government’s double standards, noting that it had opened dialogue with armed groups such as bandits and Boko Haram insurgents, while continuing to detain Kanu.

“MASSOB will continue in our non-violent agitation for Biafra actualisation. Other geopolitical regions in Nigeria have six or seven states, but the South-East is the only region with five. This clearly shows political and economic suppression,” the statement read.

The group further accused the Federal Government of treating the South-East “with systematic subjection and pathological hatred,” questioning whether Kanu would still be in detention if he were from another region.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has granted clemency to drug barons, murderers, and kidnappers, yet Nnamdi Kanu remains in DSS custody even though he is not a criminal,” MASSOB said.

Reaffirming its participation in Monday’s protest, the group insisted there was no going back on its solidarity with Kanu.

“MASSOB reiterates our earlier decision to participate in the nationwide peaceful protest for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. There is no going back on our solidarity for our brother and comrade,” the statement added.

MASSOB also restated its commitment to the struggle for Biafra’s independence, saying the movement would only grow stronger.

“The clamour for Biafra as an independent and sovereign entity will continue to wax stronger with burning desire. We appreciate those who have joined MASSOB in calling for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s unconditional and immediate release,” the statement concluded.