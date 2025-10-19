Police warn against pro-Nnamdi Kanu protests, vow decisive action

…Urge Protesters to Stay Away from Aso Rock, NASS Axis

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force has warned that it will decisively deal with any person or group that uses protests over the continued detention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as a cover to incite violence, carry offensive weapons, vandalise property, or engage in acts that could lead to loss of life or injury.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, who issued the warning in Abuja on Sunday, said that offenders would be arrested, investigated, and prosecuted under relevant laws, including those on public order, violent conduct, and terrorism where applicable.

“Those who incite others through social media or other platforms will be investigated and prosecuted using digital evidence,” Hundeyin stated.

He further cautioned individuals or groups planning demonstrations to stay clear of Aso Rock Villa and its environs, citing an existing court order restricting protests in those areas.

According to Hundeyin, the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a suit between The Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Omoyele Sowore & 4 others on October 17, restrained any form of protest within and around the Presidential Villa and adjoining areas.

“The order prohibits protests around Aso Rock Villa, the National Assembly Complex, Force Headquarters, the Court of Appeal, Eagle Square, and Shehu Shagari Way,” he explained.

Hundeyin emphasized that the police would ensure the free flow of traffic, protection of lives and property, and maintenance of law and order within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He added that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT and relevant operational commands to strictly enforce the court’s order and maintain strategic deployments across vulnerable locations to ensure residents’ safety.

“All intending protesters and counter-protest groups are strongly advised to avoid restricted areas and desist from any act capable of provoking confrontation or disturbing public peace,” he warned.

Hundeyin urged organisers and participants to pursue their grievances through lawful and constitutional means rather than resorting to street protests, assuring that adequate security arrangements have been made to safeguard law-abiding citizens across the FCT.