Nnamdi Kanu fails to open defence again as court adjourns until Monday

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Friday, failed to open his defence for the second time at the Federal High Court in Abuja in the alleged terrorism trial.

Kanu, who opted to defend himself, told Justice James Omotosho upon resumed hearing that his disengaged lawyers were yet to hand over the case file to him.

“My lord, my counsel left the case yesterday, and I have not received the file from them.

“The few people that would have brought this were precluded from seeing me,” he said.

The IPOB leader then sought an adjournment to enable him to prepare for his defence.

Although counsel for the Federal Government, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, did not oppose the application, the senior lawyer prayed the court to stand by the standing order which directed Kanu to defend himself within six days.

“I’m aware that there is a standing order for the defendant to defend himself within six days.

“The defendant wasted yesterday. This is the second day, my lord. I urge your lordship to keep to the standing order,” Awomolo said.

Justice Omotosho, who begged Kanu to make judicious use of the opportunity offered to him in line with Section 36 of the constitution to defend himself, said the defendant cannot be enforced to do so if he decides to waive the right.

The judge adjourned the matter until Monday for Kanu to open his defence. (NAN)