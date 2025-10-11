Nnamani, Chime, Ugwuanyi make list to replace Uche Nnaji

Ugwuanyi-Chime

By Dennis Agbo

Following the resignation of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, a ministerial vacancy has been created for Enugu State.

Contenders for the position include two former governors — Sullivan Chime and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi — as well as a defence strategist, Dr. Davidson Nnamani.

Both Chime and Nnamani are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Ugwuanyi, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is aligned with the G-5 group of PDP leaders sympathetic to the current administration.

Political observers say the contest appears to favour Dr. Nnamani, who, being younger, brings academic depth and professional experience in addressing security challenges.

Another key factor shaping the choice is the traditional zoning balance between the Enugu and Nsukka political blocs. The incumbent governor, Peter Mbah, hails from the Enugu bloc, while the two immediate past ministers — Geoffrey Onyeama and Uche Nnaji — also came from the same area.

By contrast, the Nsukka bloc, which accounts for over 52% of the state’s voting population, has not produced a minister since the return of democracy in 1999. This has fuelled calls for fairness and equity in the upcoming appointment.

Former Governor Sullivan Chime, from Udi Local Government Area, is said to be quietly lobbying for the slot, while Ugwuanyi, from Udenu Local Government Area, is reportedly relying on his relationship with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to advance his chances.

Dr. Davidson Nnamani, a PhD holder in Defence and Strategic Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy, hails from Isi-Uzo Local Government Area — the same senatorial zone as the resigned minister. A grassroots politician and strong APC figure in his locality, he is widely regarded as detribalised and pragmatic.

Ultimately, the decision rests with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who will exercise his discretion in selecting the next representative of Enugu State in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).