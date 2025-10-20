NLC gives FG 4 weeks to resolve education sector crisis

ASUU wants Nigerians to reject Tax Bills 2024

•Says “no pay, no work” as ASUU, SSANU, NASU others unite for action

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja – The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and its affiliate unions in the education sector have issued a four-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to resolve all lingering issues affecting the sector, warning that failure to do so would trigger a nationwide workers’ action.

The NLC and the unions also declared a “no pay, no work” stance in response to the Federal Government’s “no work, no pay” policy following the ongoing two-week warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The unions involved include the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, National Association of Academic Technologists ,NAAT, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics, SSANIP, Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions, ASURI, and the College of Education Staff Union, COESU, among others.

Speaking after a joint meeting in Abuja yesterday , NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said the unions had resolved to act as a united front to end the government’s persistent breach of agreements and neglect of the education sector.

“The NLC, after extensive deliberation with the unions in the tertiary institutions on finding solutions to the perennial problems in that sector, has resolved to work with the unions to find a lasting solution to the issues they have been facing all these years,” Ajaero said.

He noted that the unions agreed to establish a framework for engagement on the implementation of existing agreements, sustainable funding of education in line with UNESCO’s 25–26% budgetary recommendation, and the review of wage structures and allowances for academic and non-academic staff.

“We discovered that those government officials sent to meetings often go there without mandates.

Henceforth, no trade union, whether in tertiary institutions or elsewhere, will go into any meeting with government representatives who lack authority to make binding commitments. You go and finish a negotiation, sign an agreement, and then go back to renege — never again,” he declared.

The NLC President explained that a coordinated team would be established to launch a national campaign for education reform and accountability, saying “We have decided to give the Federal Government four weeks to conclude all negotiations in this sector. They have started talks with ASUU, but the problem goes beyond one union. All other unions are equally involved.

“If after four weeks this negotiation is not concluded, the organs of the NLC will meet and take a nationwide action involving all workers and all unions in the country so that we get to the root of this crisis.”

Rejecting the government’s “no work, no pay” policy, Ajaero maintained that the unions would respond in kind.

“The so-called policy of no work, no pay should henceforth be no pay, no work. You can’t benefit from an action you instigated. We discovered that 90% of strikes in this country are caused by failure to obey agreements,” he said.

“You can’t refuse to honour agreements and then punish the other party. It’s a matter of cause and effect — those who cause the problem should bear the consequences. You can’t beat the child and ask the child not to cry.”

With this declaration, Nigeria’s labour movement appears poised for a major showdown with the Federal Government unless concrete action is taken to address the lingering crisis in the nation’s education sector.