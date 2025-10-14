NLC draws battle line with FG over education crisis

NLC threatens to lead mass resistance if FG increases electricity tariff

…Summons emergency meeting with ASUU, NASU, SSANU, 7 other unions in tertiary education sector

…Rejects no work, no pay policy

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

ABUJA — The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has drawn a battle line with the Federal Government, FG, over the deepening crisis in the country’s public tertiary education sector, declaring full solidarity with all unions currently engaged in the struggle for improved funding and implementation of outstanding agreements.

In a letter by its President, Joe Ajaero, the NLC announced an emergency meeting of all affiliate unions in the education sector to forge a unified strategy against what it described as government’s persistent breach of collectively bargained agreements and its resort to intimidation through the “no work, no pay” policy.

Quoting the letter dated October 14, 2025, and addressed to the Presidents and General Secretaries of the following unions — the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education, Nigeria, SSUCOEN, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, Academic Staff Union of Colleges of Agriculture, ASUCA, Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union, COEASU, National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions, ASURI, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics, SSANIP, — the NLC wrote:

“The NLC conveys its fraternal greetings to you and your esteemed unions. You are undoubtedly aware of the ongoing crisis in our nation’s public tertiary education system, as highlighted in our Press Release of 13th October, 2025, in which some of your unions are already fully engaged.

“The commencement of a two-week warning strike by ASUU and the various ultimatums issued by most of your unions to the Federal Government are direct consequences of government’s persistent refusal to honour collectively bargained agreements.”

The Congress explained that the meeting was convened to develop a unified strategy that would strengthen labour’s engagement with government on the unresolved issues affecting the education sector.

“In line with our declaration of full solidarity with ASUU and all unions in the education sector, and in recognition of the urgent need to evolve a comprehensive and unified strategy, the Congress has scheduled an emergency” meeting at NLC Headquarters, Abuja “to strategize on effective engagement with the Federal Government regarding the unresolved issues in the tertiary education sector.”

The NLC noted that the fight for the survival of public education was a collective one and warned that no union should be left to struggle in isolation.

“Comrades, the struggle for the survival of public education is a fight for the soul of our nation. We can no longer afford to have our unions stand alone. It is therefore imperative that your union is represented at this crucial meeting.

“We urge you to attend promptly and come prepared to make robust and constructive contributions towards formulating a decisive course of action that will compel government to understand that threats such as ‘no work, no pay’ cannot resolve these issues. The only solution lies in honouring negotiated agreements. Government must equally be reminded that there is a converse principle — ‘no pay, no work.’”