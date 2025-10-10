NIPITECS 2025: Experts to chart pathways for pipeline security, others

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Pipeline Professionals’ Association of Nigeria, PLAN, has announced the Nigeria International Pipeline Technology & Security Conference and Exhibition, NIPITECS 2025, with the theme “Building Robust Pipeline Systems for the Decade of Gas & Beyond.”

The two-day conference, scheduled to hold from November 11–12, 2025, at the Abuja Continental Hotel, will spotlight innovation, investment, and security in Nigeria’s midstream oil and gas sector.

According to the organizers, NIPITECS 2025 will bring together over 1,000 delegates including engineers, regulators, investors, and indigenous service providers to exchange insights, share technical knowledge, and propose sustainable solutions for the nation’s pipeline infrastructure.

Speaking on behalf of the organizing committee, Engr. Geoff Onuoha, FNSE, Chairman of the PLAN Board of Trustees, said the event is designed to provide practical, homegrown solutions rooted in local expertise while aligning with global best practices.

“NIPITECS stands apart as Nigeria’s only midstream-focused pipeline conference. It is a forum where policy meets practice where innovation, security, and technical advancement converge to secure tomorrow’s pipelines today,” he stated.

The conference will feature peer-reviewed technical papers, interactive policy panels, a technology exhibition, and a high-level networking dinner and awards ceremony.

Confirmed speakers include Engr. Adeche Omotosho-Oboro, Managing Director of Umugini Pipeline Infrastructure Limited; Engr. Ngozi Adeleke, Pipeline Manager; Sir Emeka Okwuosa, Group GMD of Oilserv Group of Companies; Engr. Eloho Amagada, CEO of Amelin Projects Ltd; Engr. Usman Yusuf, NNPC Board Member; and Engr. Saidu Mohammed, energy veteran and consultant, among other international experts.

NIPITECS 2025, tagged “Securing Tomorrow’s Pipelines Today,” aims to strengthen Nigeria’s midstream sector through innovation-driven collaboration and technical excellence, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to a sustainable and secure energy future.