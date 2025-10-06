NiMet forecasts 3-day thunderstorms, rain across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted rainy and thundery weather conditions across Nigeria from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja envisaged thunderstorms with moderate rainfall over parts of Jigawa, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Yobe, and Katsina in the northern states on Monday morning.

The agency predicted rains in Kebbi, Adamawa, and Taraba later in the day.

“Flash floods are possible in Bauchi, Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna, and Kano States during this period.

“Central states like Niger, Benue, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Plateau, and Nasarawa will see morning cloudiness and light to moderate rainfall, with a high risk of flooding in parts of Plateau.

“In the South, light to moderate rains will affect Ondo, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom,” it said.

NiMet envisaged sunny skies with patchy clouds on Tuesday in the North, with thunderstorms and rain persisting in parts of Adamawa, Taraba, and neighbouring states.

“Central and southern regions will continue experiencing moderate rainfall.

“On Wednesday, sunshine with thunderstorms is expected over northern states in the morning, while cloudy skies and moderate rain are expected over the central region.

“Southern states, including Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Cross River, will experience morning showers and moderate to heavy rains later in the day,” it said.

The agency cautioned residents in flood-prone areas to activate emergency responses, avoid driving during heavy rains, secure loose objects, and take precautions against strong winds and low nighttime temperatures.

NiMet urged the public to disconnect electrical appliances during storms and avoid shelter under tall trees.

Airline operators are advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports for safe planning. Residents can visit www.nimet.gov.ng for weather updates. (NAN)