NIHORT turns excess tomatoes into wine

By Esther Onyegbula

Scientists at the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) have developed an innovative solution to Nigeria’s perennial post-harvest loss challenge, tomato wine, a product designed to extend shelf life and open new market opportunities for vegetable farmers.

For decades, tomato farmers across Nigeria have grappled with heavy losses following bumper harvests, as poor storage facilities and market gluts often lead to wastage and financial setbacks.

However, researchers at NIHORT say that processing excess tomatoes into wine could provide a sustainable way to preserve value and enhance profitability for smallholder farmers.

According to the institute, the tomato wine innovation transforms surplus fresh tomatoes into a shelf-stable, value-added beverage with year-round sales potential.

This not only prevents waste but also diversifies income streams for farmers who traditionally depend on fresh market sales.

The initiative has attracted the support of HortiNigeria, a programme funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and implemented by the International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC), East-West Seed Knowledge Transfer Foundation (EWS-KT), Wageningen University & Research (WUR),

and KIT. The collaboration focuses on linking agricultural innovation with viable market channels to strengthen Nigeria’s horticulture value chain.

As part of efforts to promote the new product, HortiNigeria has showcased tomato wine at several agricultural fairs and exhibitions, including the 2023 Agro Food Fair in Lagos State, where visitors sampled the beverage and learned about its potential to reduce waste while increasing earnings.

Building on this exposure, HortiNigeria has commenced an awareness campaign through radio talk shows and social media platforms, allowing experts from NIHORT and partner organisations to engage with consumers, dispel misconceptions, and promote adoption. Discussions are also underway with retailers to make the product more accessible to the public.

Stakeholders say the tomato wine project demonstrates how research-driven innovation and strategic partnerships can transform agricultural challenges into profitable ventures.

HortiNigeria (2021–2025) is supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands under the Dutch development policy and aims to build a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient horticulture sector in Nigeria.

Vanguard News