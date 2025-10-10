Niger’s order on preachers

Gov. Bago of Niger State

A couple of weeks ago, Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State said in an interview that a new law mandates religious preachers in Niger State to submit their sermons to his government for approval. Niger is one of the Northern states wracked by jihadist extremists and bandits. It has experienced painful episodes of school abductions and attacks on communities.

According to Bago: “I didn’t ban evangelism. For everyone going to sermon on Friday, he should bring his scriptures for review, and it’s normal. Even in Saudi Arabia, this is done. We cannot say because you have been given the opportunity to be a cleric, you will go out and preach the gospel that is anti-people, anti-government, and you think it is normal”.

There is no doubt that the Governor means well in formulating this enactment. The situation in the North where religious extremism sometimes result in sporadic armed attacks and “blasphemy”-driven violence, needs to be brought under control, and government must lead in this effort. However, we do not believe this manner of approach will achieve much.

In the first place, most preachers only select topics and speak off-the cuff, “as the spirit moves them”. That a preacher submits his topic is no assurance that he will abide by the outline or theme. In any case, what mechanism can the state government set up to be able to vet and approve hundreds, if not thousands, of sermons every week from the Muslim, Christian and other religious groups? Won’t bias come into the vetting exercise, leading to feelings of favouritism/alienation in some quarters?

Comparing Nigeria to Saudi Arabia is a total misnomer. Saudi Arabia is a totalitarian Muslim theocratic state that permits Sunni Islam only. Nigeria is a multi-religious/secular state, with freedom of faith and religious practice clearly defined in the 1999 Constitution. There are certainly better ways of controlling religious excesses than this strategy which smacks of a typical military reflex.

Unruly preachers and religious leaders are not difficult to spot. By their fruit you will know them. The real issue is what government does when they come out openly to say things that are against our laws and threaten the peace and coexistence of Nigerians.

What did even the “almighty” Federal Government do when Islamic cleric, Idris Tenshi, “passed a death sentence” on First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, a Christian, for being married to President Bola Tinubu, a Muslim? Tenshi later “apologised” and it was all conveniently forgotten.

Instead of asking preachers to submit their sermons for vetting, the same security agencies that Governor Bago listed as partners in this assignment should monitor and deal with seditious preachers according to our laws. Is Bago really ready to act against violent preachers?

Courage and political will, not decree-like laws, are needed to deal with religious vermin.