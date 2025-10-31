Nigeria’s security in capable hands, says Gen Musa

The immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), says Nigeria’s security remains in capable hands as he formally bowed out of service after 39 years.

Musa said this in his valedictory remarks during his pulling-out parade on Friday in Abuja.

He expressed profound gratitude to God, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and all Nigerians for the opportunity to serve the nation.

He described the occasion as both emotional and historic, marking the close of nearly four decades of active duty dedicated to the peace, unity, and stability of Nigeria.

“This pulling-out parade is not just a ceremony; it marks the end of a journey of service that has lasted 39 years and four months and the beginning of a new chapter in my life.

“I am humbled by the privilege to have served our great nation, and I can proudly say Nigeria’s security is in capable hands,” he said.”

The retired CDS expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him to lead the Armed Forces and congratulated his successor and other service chiefs, pledging his continued support.

He urged members of the armed forces to sustain their loyalty, professionalism, and commitment to the unity of the country, stressing that the mission of safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity must remain paramount.

“To the men and women of our Armed Forces, you are the true heroes of this nation. I have witnessed your courage in the face of adversity, your resilience in the toughest conditions, and your unwavering devotion to duty.

“Defeat is temporary, but victory is forever. Continue to believe in Nigeria. It is a nation worth fighting for,” Musa said.

Musa also paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Ogogolilia, and their children, Kuwait, Yashinbobai, and Indi, for their sacrifices and unwavering support throughout his career.

“My family has been my fortress and sanctuary. They endured the long absences, the anxiety, and the weight of uncertainty. They are the unsung heroes of my service,” he said.

He extended appreciation to all security agencies, including the Nigerian Police, DSS, NIA, and DIA, for their collaboration during his tenure, noting that synergy among agencies remains critical to the success of national security operations.

“No single institution can win the fight against insecurity alone. We must continue to work together, pray for our troops, and support our security forces so that Nigeria can continue to grow and prosper,” he emphasised.

The ex-CDS also lauded the Nigerian people, particularly the youth, for their faith and prayers for a safer nation, and thanked the media for their partnership in national development.

“As I formally retire my uniform, I am leaving the stage with pride and a clear conscience, having given my all in service to Nigeria.

“I may be retiring from active service today, but I will never retire from my love for Nigeria.

“I remain a soldier at heart and a patriot committed to the Constitution and sovereignty of our great nation,” he said.

Musa concluded by offering praises to God for divine protection throughout his career, pledging to continue serving Nigeria in other capacities. (NAN)