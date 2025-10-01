Nigeria’s independence incomplete without housing security – Agbim

By Vera Opia

Founder and Managing Director of Jedmoon Impex Limited, Chief Edwin Jeffrey Agbim, has declared that Nigeria’s independence will remain incomplete until affordable and secure housing is guaranteed for citizens.

Agbim, who spoke as the country marked its 65th Independence anniversary on October 1, said true sovereignty must reflect in the daily lives of Nigerians, beginning with access to decent homes.

“The true meaning of independence is not just raising the flag or recalling our history. It is about ensuring every Nigerian has access to secure, dignified and affordable housing. Shelter is a basic human need, and until it is addressed, independence remains incomplete,” he said.

Established in 2007, Jedmoon Impex was founded to tackle Nigeria’s housing deficit, which experts put in the tens of millions of units. From its head office in Lekki, Lagos, the company has delivered multiple housing projects across the state.

Agbim said the firm’s operations are guided by a vision that places societal impact above profit.

He said:“Our mission is to create a diverse portfolio of quality, durable and affordable real estate that delivers value to customers and investors, while also supporting our employees to achieve their potential. That is how the private sector contributes to nation-building,



“Housing is not just shelter. It is wealth creation, family stability and a driver of national development. A country that cannot provide homes risks insecurity, inequality and social unrest. For me, the best way to celebrate independence is to build homes that give our people dignity and security. “

Jedmoon runs an end-to-end development model covering planning, construction and delivery, which, according to Agbim, ensures strict quality control and protects homebuyers from disappointment.

Despite rising costs of materials and economic volatility, the company has sustained its reputation for durable and luxury homes.

Its estates are designed as fully functional communities with water treatment plants, industrial boreholes, paved roads, drainage, street lights, 24-hour surveillance and CCTV systems.

Properties also feature en-suite rooms, fitted kitchens, wardrobes, Turkish security doors, video doorbells, and lifestyle facilities such as swimming pools, playgrounds and clubhouses.

Since inception, Jedmoon has completed landmark projects including Spring Gardens I–III, Jedmoon Garden Phases I–III, and Jedmoon Court I–VII.

Agbim insisted that housing must be treated as central to economic and social stability.