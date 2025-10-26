Nigeria’s First Lady commissions Digital Learning Centre in Edo

Oluremi Tinubu

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Saturday commissioned a Digital Learning Centre (DLC) at Ujabhole Grammar School, Irrua, in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State, as part of ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide and promote inclusion through technology across the country.

Speaking virtually at the event, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, said the Federal Government has so far established 296 digital learning centres nationwide, with plans to add 148 more before the end of the year — targeting a total of 592 centres by 2027.

The Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Edo State, Mrs. Edesili Okpebholo Anani, described the centre as a reflection of the Renewed Hope Initiative and the commitment of Senator Monday Okpebholo to advancing education in Edo State through technology.

She emphasized the importance of equipping students with modern digital tools, e-learning resources, and interactive platforms to help them develop skills relevant to the 21st-century knowledge economy.

The Principal of Ujabhole Grammar School, Mr. Asemote Wisdom, expressed gratitude to the First Lady and her partners for the project, noting that it would significantly enhance the digital literacy of both students and teachers.

Some students, including Ohue Gift, Ekujuvwevwo Reality, and Omoriawo Destiny, also thanked the First Lady for the initiative, which they said would inspire creativity, entrepreneurship, and innovation among young people.