Nigeria’s borrowing, diminishing value and matters arising

By Osunde Douglas Eseosa

Nigeria’s recent economic decisions, particularly the approval of significant external borrowing and the removal of fuel subsidies, warrant careful consideration and transparent communication. In July 2025, President Tinubu’s plan to secure over $21 billion in external loans, alongside €4 billion and ¥15 billion from other sources, was approved to cover the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

This substantial borrowing, coupled with a further N757.98 billion in domestic bonds and up to $2 billion in foreign currency-denominated instruments, and a $65 million grant, aims to address a significant budget deficit and fund various development projects.

The stated purpose is to invest in crucial sectors: infrastructure, healthcare, education, security, and housing, as well as clearing outstanding pension arrears. However, the removal of fuel subsidies raises critical questions as to where the subsidy money is going to if substantial borrowing is necessary to fund these projects, what is the intended allocation of the funds previously dedicated to fuel subsidies?

Sadly, we continue to borrow and our value will continue to diminished.

It is with considerable concern that I reflect on the persistent cycle of external reliance, which, in my view, inevitably contributes to a diminishing perception of our collective value and national standing. This ongoing dynamic has profound implications for how we are regarded, both domestically and internationally.

This sentiment was starkly reinforced by a recent personal experience. Driven by a desire to confront and truly understand the nuances of this societal perception, I intentionally chose to present only my Nigerian passport during a particular interaction, consciously setting aside my American identification. My aim was to observe, firsthand, the unfiltered realities of such an encounter.

A disturbing case of racial profiling unfolded before my eyes at Frankfurt Airport, Germany, on the morning of October 6, 2025, between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m., as I prepared to board my connecting flight at Gate B48. The immigration officers appeared to deliberately target black passengers for unwarranted and intrusive searches, even when the security scanners gave no alert or indication of any issue.

I personally witnessed, and was among, several black travellers who were subjected to repeated manual searches without any reasonable justification, while white and other non black passengers were allowed to pass freely. The discriminatory nature of the exercise became undeniable when it was only black passengers who were consistently singled out, despite our compliance and the absence of any security concerns.

Feeling deeply humiliated and dehumanised, I raised my voice to question the unfair treatment, pointing out the evident bias in the officers’ conduct. My protest drew the attention of other passengers, which prompted the arrival of police officers, who stated that they would observe the situation.

What I experienced that morning was not just an inconvenience. It was an act of blatant discrimination. It left me unsettled and disappointed that such prejudice could still be openly displayed in a major international airport known for efficiency and professionalism.

This incident highlights a persistent problem faced by black travellers across European airports. For years, human rights organisations and advocacy groups have raised alarm over repeated cases of discriminatory treatment at border points. These acts of profiling not only violate individual rights but also erode confidence in the fairness and integrity of international security systems.

Airport security is essential, but it must be exercised with equality, respect, and professionalism. No traveller should be made to feel inferior or criminalised simply because of the colour of their skin.

As of the time of this report, Frankfurt Airport authorities have yet to issue any official statement regarding the incident. However, I believe a thorough and independent investigation should be conducted to hold those responsible accountable and to ensure that no traveller endures such degrading treatment again.

Osunde Douglas Eseosa wrote in from Benin