Nigerians know little about NPFL

By Peculiar Oke and Prince Ehidiamhen

Nigeria football has witnessed a slide in recent times and Nigerians have been speaking out on what can be done for Nigeria to get back to winning ways. Sports Vanguard went to town to seek the opinions of football fans on the way forward.

Kingsley Nnawulu Chukwu, a car dealer, put the blame on the federal government. He said, “In order for this slide to stop, they have to put things in place, things that made football exciting in the past, standard stadiums with good facilities in place in all the states. They should improve the poor standard of operation, put things in place the way it is supposed to be to attract foreign players. Nigeria has the money to execute these things.

In his own opinion, Peter Fariade said that he is not interested in the Nigerian league and does not know anything about it. In contrast he expressed his readiness to talk about European leagues.

Soname Tunde, after talking bad about the Nigerian league, said that “ I do not watch anything Nigeria, I don’t know that there is something like a Nigerian league, I have never for once watched it but when you ask me about European leagues or clubs we can talk. As far as I know, there is nothing like the Nigerian league because the league has not made any major impact. Even the players are not being paid their salaries.”

He continued, “For over 10 years they have never selected any player from the Nigerian league for the national team as we still depend on those that are playing in Europe to help us play.”

He observed that the NPFL is not growing, “When we talk about the European league, everybody will jump up and start talking especially Chelsea, I can do anything for the club Chelsea, but when we say Niger Tornadoes or Kano pillars there is nothing”.