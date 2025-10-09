Nigerian athlete Okagbare celebrates first birthday as mother

By Patrick Igwe

Nigerian athlete Blessing Okagbare has called her 37th birthday her best one so far, saying it feels extra special because she now celebrates it as a mother.

The former Olympic athlete shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her baby in matching outfits, expressing gratitude for the new season in her life.

“Best Birthday Ever. I get to celebrate it with my Oreofe. A very blessed 37th birthday indeed. Lord, you have always done it for me,” she captioned.

Okagbare and her husband welcomed their first child in December 2024, a moment that marked a new chapter for the celebrated athlete who has often kept her private life away from the spotlight.

Since her post, fans and colleagues have filled her comment section with warm wishes, celebrating both her birthday and her journey into motherhood.